John FedchockBorn 19 September 1957
John Fedchock
1957-09-19
John Fedchock Biography (Wikipedia)
John William Fedchock (born September 18, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio) is an American jazz trombonist, bandleader, and arranger.
Fedchock studied at Ohio State University and the Eastman School of Music. He worked for several years in the Woody Herman Orchestra in the 1980s and was noted for his arrangements. He also worked with Gerry Mulligan, Louie Bellson, Bob Belden, Rosemary Clooney, and Susannah McCorkle. He recorded his first album as a leader in 1992 with the New York Big Band, which was active into the late 2000s.
John Fedchock Tracks
Wyrgly
Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra
Wyrgly
Wyrgly
My Lament
Jay Anderson, Scott Robinson, Ben Monder, Rich Perry, Larry Farrell, Mark Vinci, Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra, Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra, Laurie Frink, Tony Kadleck, Tim Hagans, Dennis Mackrel, Rick Margitza, Kenny Werner, George Flynn, Keith O’Quinn, Tim Ries, Greg Gisbert & John Fedchock
My Lament
My Lament
