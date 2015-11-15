John William Fedchock (born September 18, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio) is an American jazz trombonist, bandleader, and arranger.

Fedchock studied at Ohio State University and the Eastman School of Music. He worked for several years in the Woody Herman Orchestra in the 1980s and was noted for his arrangements. He also worked with Gerry Mulligan, Louie Bellson, Bob Belden, Rosemary Clooney, and Susannah McCorkle. He recorded his first album as a leader in 1992 with the New York Big Band, which was active into the late 2000s.