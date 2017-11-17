Arie van BeekBorn 1951
Arie van Beek
1951
Arie van Beek Biography (Wikipedia)
Arie van Beek (born 1951) is a contemporary Dutch music teacher and conductor.
Arie van Beek Tracks
Suite no. 2 for jazz band: i March, iii Dance 1, iv Waltz 1, v Little Polka, vii Dance 2
Dmitri Shostakovich
Suite no. 4 in G major Op.61 (Mozartiana)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Echo Park for ensemble
Denis Schuler
Symphony-concerto in E minor Op.125 for cello and orchestra
Sergei Prokofiev
