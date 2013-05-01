Hungry Kids of HungaryFormed March 2007. Disbanded 2013
Hungry Kids of Hungary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2007-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea442529-acc7-4a66-88dc-d7e05ab277ac
Hungry Kids of Hungary Biography (Wikipedia)
Hungry Kids of Hungary were an Australian four-piece indie pop band from Brisbane, Queensland. The band consisted of Dean McGrath (lead vocals, guitar), Kane Mazlin (lead vocals, keys), Ben Dalton (bass guitar, vocals) and Ryan Strathie (drums, vocals). They are no longer active, and announced that they would be parting ways as a band on 28 November 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hungry Kids of Hungary Tracks
Sort by
Sharp Shooter
Hungry Kids of Hungary
Sharp Shooter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sharp Shooter
Last played on
Scattered Diamonds
Hungry Kids of Hungary
Scattered Diamonds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scattered Diamonds
Last played on
Hungry Kids of Hungary Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist