Lionel Charles Ferbos (July 17, 1911 – July 19, 2014) was an American jazz trumpeter. He was from New Orleans, Louisiana.

At 103, Ferbos was the oldest jazz musician in New Orleans. A native New Orleanian whose career centered almost exclusively in the city, he appeared weekly at the Palm Court Jazz Cafe, a French Quarter club, where he led the Palm Court Jazz Band on Saturday nights.

During his long career, Ferbos worked with some of the giants of early traditional jazz, including Captain John Handy and Mamie Smith, and, in later years, with widely recognized contemporary revivals of the old style music like the original stage band of the off-Broadway hit One Mo' Time. He played at all of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festivals.