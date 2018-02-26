Duke RobillardBorn 4 October 1948
Duke Robillard
1948-10-04
Duke Robillard Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael John "Duke" Robillard (born October 4, 1948) is an American guitarist and singer. He founded the band Roomful of Blues and was a member of the Fabulous Thunderbirds. Although Robillard is known as a rock and blues guitarist, he also plays jazz and swing.
Duke Robillard Tracks
Blues In My Heart (feat. Catherine Russell)
Duke's Christmas
Jumpin' Rockin' Rhythm
Someday Baby
Big Bill Blues
Don't Get Me All Shook Up
Last Month Of The Year
Traditional Spiritual, Danny Thompson, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Michael Jerome, Duke Robillard & John Medeski
Performer
T-Bone Shuffle
Working Hard For My Uncle
Stomp The Blues Tonight
Meet Me At No Special Place
