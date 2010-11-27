Sidney "Luddy" CrooksBorn 24 February 1945
Sidney "Luddy" Crooks
1945-02-24
Born on February 24, 1945 in Westmoreland in western Jamaica.
Sydney Crooks, also known as Luddy Pioneer, Norris Cole, Luddy Crooks, Frankie Diamond and Brother Cole, is a founder and original member of the classic Jamaican vocal trio The Pioneers.
