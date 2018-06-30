Nick GilderBorn 21 December 1951
Nick Gilder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1951-12-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea3baabe-3bd8-446a-a696-f38e43d34995
Nick Gilder Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas George "Nick" Gilder (born 21 December 1951) is an English-Canadian musician who first came to prominence as the frontman for the glam rock band Sweeney Todd. He later had a successful solo career as a singer/songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nick Gilder Tracks
Sort by
Hot Child In The City
Nick Gilder
Hot Child In The City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Child In The City
Last played on
Playlists featuring Nick Gilder
Nick Gilder Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist