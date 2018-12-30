Mad Professor
1955
Mad Professor (born Neil Joseph Stephen Fraser, 1955, Georgetown, Guyana) is a British national dub music producer and engineer known for his original productions and remix work. He is considered one of the leading producers of dub music's second generation and was instrumental in transitioning dub into the digital age. He has collaborated with reggae artists such as Lee "Scratch" Perry, Sly and Robbie, Pato Banton, Jah Shaka and Horace Andy, as well as artists outside the realm of traditional reggae and dub, such as Sade, Massive Attack, The Orb, the Brazilian DJ Marcelinho da lua, Grace Jones, and Perry Farrel.
Dub So Hard
Beyond The Realms Of Dub (Radio 1 Session, 4 Oct 1982)
John Peel Dub (Radio 1 Session, 4 Oct 1982)
In Fine Style (Radio 1 Session, 4 Oct 1982)
El Merecumbe Es la Revolucion
Ghetto Pace / Elastic Plastic (Radio 1 Session, 4 Oct 1982)
The I Of The Storm/Selassie I Dub
Lioness Order Dub
Banjul liberation dub
Fast Forward Into Dub
Gerekli Şeyler
Drunken Scotsman
Kunte Kinte
In Fine Style (BBC session 4th Oct 1982)
Funking in the Capital Dub (BBC session 4th Oct 1982)
Caught On Camera
SOS (Dub)
SOS
Moving Dub (Better Things)
Nah Go Suh
Dub Those Crazy Baldheads
Blood Donor
Zion Blood
Sunkissed Memory (Mad Professor - Sunkissed Dub)
Party Time (feat. Lee “Scratch” Perry)
True Meaning Of Dub
