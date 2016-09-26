SignumDutch trance duo Ronald Hagen & Pascal Minnaard
Signum
Signum is the name for two Dutch producers, Pascal Minnaard and Ronald Hagen They are producers who create and remix mainly trance music.
What You Got For Me?
What You Got 4 Me (Lee Haslam remix)
What U Got 4 Me (Lee Haslam Remix)
What You Got For Me (Scott Attrill Remix)
What Ya Got 4 Me
Coming On Strong
