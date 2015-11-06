Matthew LewisEnglish writer. Born 9 July 1775. Died 16 May 1818
Matthew Lewis
1775-07-09
Matthew Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Gregory Lewis (9 July 1775 – 14 or 16 May 1818) was an English novelist and dramatist. He was often referred to as "Monk" Lewis, because of the success of his 1796 Gothic novel, The Monk.
