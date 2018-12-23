Duke PearsonBorn 17 August 1932. Died 4 August 1980
Duke Pearson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1932-08-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea39ae7d-5498-4f26-992b-7cf3390253ed
Duke Pearson Biography (Wikipedia)
Columbus Calvin "Duke" Pearson Jr. (August 17, 1932 – August 4, 1980) was an American jazz pianist and composer. Allmusic describes him as having a "big part in shaping the Blue Note label's hard bop direction in the 1960s as a record producer."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Duke Pearson Performances & Interviews
Duke Pearson Tracks
Sort by
Sleigh Ride
Duke Pearson
Sleigh Ride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleigh Ride
Last played on
Little Drummer Boy
Duke Pearson
Little Drummer Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Drummer Boy
Last played on
Jeannine
Duke Pearson
Jeannine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jeannine
Last played on
Prairie Dog
Duke Pearson
Prairie Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prairie Dog
Last played on
Chili Peppers
Duke Pearson
Chili Peppers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chili Peppers
Last played on
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Duke Pearson
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Last played on
Bluebird Of Happiness
Duke Pearson
Bluebird Of Happiness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bluebird Of Happiness
Last played on
The Phantom
Duke Pearson
The Phantom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Phantom
Last played on
Little Johnny C
Johnny Coles
Little Johnny C
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Johnny C
Last played on
Sleigh Ride (Rudy Van Gelder Edition)
Duke Pearson
Sleigh Ride (Rudy Van Gelder Edition)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Xibaba
Duke Pearson
Xibaba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Xibaba
Last played on
Gira Girou
Duke Pearson
Gira Girou
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gira Girou
Last played on
Ghana (feat. Hank Mobley, Lex Humphries, Duke Pearson & Doug Watkins)
Donald Byrd
Ghana (feat. Hank Mobley, Lex Humphries, Duke Pearson & Doug Watkins)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Ghana (feat. Hank Mobley, Lex Humphries, Duke Pearson & Doug Watkins)
Last played on
Ready When You Are CB
Duke Pearson
Ready When You Are CB
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Taste Of Honey
Duke Pearson
A Taste Of Honey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sudel
Duke Pearson
Sudel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sudel
Last played on
Honeybuns
Duke Pearson
Honeybuns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honeybuns
Last played on
Duke Pearson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist