MaíaMónica Andrea Vives Orozco, colombian singer. Born 16 November 1982
Maía
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982-11-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea31f1c3-1bb8-4224-a7fe-aab6f7c31a92
Maía Biography (Wikipedia)
Mónica Andrea Vives Orozco, more commonly known as Maía (born 1982 in Barranquilla, Colombia) is a Colombian singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maía Tracks
Sort by
Finite World
Maía
Finite World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Finite World
Last played on
Small High Whistle From A Bird
Maia & Maia
Small High Whistle From A Bird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Small High Whistle From A Bird
Performer
Last played on
Living In The Alligator
Maía
Living In The Alligator
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Living In The Alligator
Last played on
In The Springtime
Maía
In The Springtime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Springtime
Last played on
Maía Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist