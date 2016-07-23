The Nagoya Philharmonic Orchestra (名古屋フィルハーモニー交響楽団 Nagoya Firuhāmonī Kōkyō Gakudan) is a symphony orchestra based in Nagoya, Japan, founded in 1966. The orchestra gives concerts primarily at the Aichi Prefectural Arts Theater Concert Hall and the Chukyo University Center for Culture & Arts Aurora Hall.

The orchestra gave their first subscription concert in October 1967. In 1971, Hiroyuki Iwaki became the orchestra's first general music director, with the parallel appointment of Yoshikazu Fukumura as 'permanent conductor'. This dual arrangement of conductors continued until the tenure of Yuzo Toyama as both general music director and permanent conductor from 1981 to 1987, the only conductor in the history of the orchestra to hold both titles. During the tenure of Ken-Ichiro Kobayashi, the title of General Music Director was changed to Music Director, effective 2001. The title of permanent conductor was discontinued, and the post of chief conductor was instituted, starting with Ryusuke Numajiri in 2003.