Krept and Konan are an English rap duo from London, consisting of Casyo "Krept" Johnson, born 4 February 1990 (age 28) from Gipsy Hill and Karl "Konan" Wilson, born 3 September 1989 (age 29) from Thornton Heath, the son of Delroy Wilson otherwise known as 'Jamaica's first child star'. Their first major release was the mixtape Young Kingz, released on 2 September 2013. As of 3 May 2013, Krept and Konan signed a record deal with Virgin EMI Records.

Their debut album The Long Way Home was released on 5 July 2015 and entered the UK Albums Chart at number 2. The duo's highest-charting single is "Freak of the Week" featuring Jeremih, which charted at number 9 on the UK Singles Chart.