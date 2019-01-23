Krept & KonanUK rap duo. Formed 2009
2009
Krept & Konan Biography (Wikipedia)
Krept and Konan are an English rap duo from London, consisting of Casyo "Krept" Johnson, born 4 February 1990 (age 28) from Gipsy Hill and Karl "Konan" Wilson, born 3 September 1989 (age 29) from Thornton Heath, the son of Delroy Wilson otherwise known as 'Jamaica's first child star'. Their first major release was the mixtape Young Kingz, released on 2 September 2013. As of 3 May 2013, Krept and Konan signed a record deal with Virgin EMI Records.
Their debut album The Long Way Home was released on 5 July 2015 and entered the UK Albums Chart at number 2. The duo's highest-charting single is "Freak of the Week" featuring Jeremih, which charted at number 9 on the UK Singles Chart.
- Krept & Konan - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0462fm0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0462fm0.jpg2016-09-27T22:59:00.000ZWith chart success and numerous awards, the Croydon hip-hop duo show how it's done.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0462svk
Krept & Konan - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
Digdat
Pour Me Another One (feat. Tabitha)
Krept & Konan
Freak Of The Week (feat. Jeremih)
Krept & Konan
Chop My Money (feat. Krept & Konan, Loski & ZieZie)
iLL BLU
Freak of the Week (Radio Edit)
Krept & Konan
Ask Flipz (feat. Stormzy)
Krept & Konan
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
2018-08-26T00:47:17
26
Aug
2018
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
2016-08-27T00:47:17
27
Aug
2016
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
2016-07-08T00:47:17
8
Jul
2016
1Xtra Live: 2015 - Leeds
Leeds
2015-10-17T00:47:17
17
Oct
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 37: Late Night With … BBC Radio 1Xtra
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-12T00:47:17
12
Aug
2015
