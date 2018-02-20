Eddi Reader
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlqz.jpg
1959-08-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea2a48b2-0969-4496-9635-4ee206f3ffc5
Eddi Reader Biography (Wikipedia)
Sadenia "Eddi" Reader MBE (born 29 August 1959) is a Scottish singer-songwriter, known both for her work with Fairground Attraction and for an enduring solo career. She is the recipient of three BRIT Awards and has topped both the album and singles charts. In 2003, she showcased the works of Scotland's national poet, Robert Burns.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eddi Reader Performances & Interviews
- Eddi Readerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0687qps.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0687qps.jpg2018-06-27T22:59:00.000ZEddi and her band play favourites from across the Scottish singer-songwriter's career.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p069w9x4
Eddi Reader
- Eddi Reader - Willie Stewarthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qvyfy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qvyfy.jpg2017-01-26T16:01:32.000ZThe Eddi Reader band perform live at the CCA for Burns Night with Jamie MacDougallhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04qvv22
Eddi Reader - Willie Stewart
- Eddi Readerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ph7yl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ph7yl.jpg2017-01-14T14:33:00.000ZEddi Reader performs 'Perfect' live in studio with Gerryhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ph7zm
Eddi Reader
- Eddi Reader with Roddy Hart & The Lonesome Fire - Perfecthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jjl8g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jjl8g.jpg2016-11-30T10:50:18.000ZEddi Reader in session for BBC Radio Scotland Music Extrahttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jjcdv
Eddi Reader with Roddy Hart & The Lonesome Fire - Perfect
- SATURDAY: Eddi Readerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0490bzv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0490bzv.jpg2016-09-25T18:09:48.000ZEddi Reader, Scottish singer-songwriter from Fairground Attraction met up with David Whitehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0490bjr
SATURDAY: Eddi Reader
- Eddi Reader - Wild Mountainside (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vmhmm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vmhmm.jpg2016-05-19T14:38:55.000ZEddi Reader performs live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vmbr1
Eddi Reader - Wild Mountainside (The Quay Sessions)
- Eddi Reader - Pray The Devil Back To Hell (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vmhfk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vmhfk.jpg2016-05-19T14:37:38.000ZEddi Reader performs live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vmbn7
Eddi Reader - Pray The Devil Back To Hell (The Quay Sessions)
- Eddi Reader | My Musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q6zmt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q6zmt.jpg2016-04-06T15:03:00.000ZEddi Reader chooses Ecco: respiro appena as sung by Maria Callas as her favourite piecehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q6zns
Eddi Reader | My Music
- Eddi Reader Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ppzp3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ppzp3.jpg2014-01-12T15:04:00.000ZEddi Reader performs live in the Weekend Wogan studiohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01pq254
Eddi Reader Live in Session
Eddi Reader Tracks
Sort by
Starlight
Eddi Reader
Starlight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Starlight
Last played on
My Love is Like a Red Red Rose
Eddi Reader
My Love is Like a Red Red Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Ae fond kiss
Eddi Reader
Ae fond kiss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Ae fond kiss
Last played on
Town Without Pity
Eddi Reader
Town Without Pity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Town Without Pity
Last played on
Ye Banks and Braes O' Bonnie Doon
Eddi Reader
Ye Banks and Braes O' Bonnie Doon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Ye Banks and Braes O' Bonnie Doon
Last played on
A Man's A Man For A' That
Eddi Reader
A Man's A Man For A' That
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
A Man's A Man For A' That
Last played on
Maiden's Lament (An Charraig Donn)
Eddi Reader
Maiden's Lament (An Charraig Donn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Maiden's Lament (An Charraig Donn)
Last played on
Patience of Angels
Eddi Reader
Patience of Angels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Patience of Angels
Last played on
Wild Mountainside
Eddi Reader
Wild Mountainside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Wild Mountainside
Last played on
Pangur Ban / The Primrose Lass
Eddi Reader
Pangur Ban / The Primrose Lass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Psychic Reader
Eddi Reader
Psychic Reader
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Psychic Reader
Last played on
What You Do With What You've Got
Eddi Reader
What You Do With What You've Got
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
What You Do With What You've Got
Last played on
Wandering Soul
Kate Rusby
Wandering Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tbc8d.jpglink
Wandering Soul
Last played on
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / The Reel Beatrice
Eddi Reader
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / The Reel Beatrice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / The Reel Beatrice
Last played on
Little Drummer Boy
Eddi Reader
Little Drummer Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Little Drummer Boy
Last played on
Chickadees Christmas / 365 Days Till Christmas / A Tribute To Larry Reynolds
Eddi Reader
Chickadees Christmas / 365 Days Till Christmas / A Tribute To Larry Reynolds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Chickadees Christmas / 365 Days Till Christmas / A Tribute To Larry Reynolds
Last played on
A Sailor's Farewell To The Sea
Eddi Reader
A Sailor's Farewell To The Sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
A Sailor's Farewell To The Sea
Last played on
Maid O'The Loch (The Quay Sessions, 22nd November 2018)
Eddi Reader
Maid O'The Loch (The Quay Sessions, 22nd November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Starlight (The Quay Sessions, 22nd November 2018)
Eddi Reader
Starlight (The Quay Sessions, 22nd November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Wonderful (The Quay Sessions, 22nd November 2018)
Eddi Reader
Wonderful (The Quay Sessions, 22nd November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
A Man's A Man For A'That (The Quay Sessions, 22nd November 2018)
Eddi Reader
A Man's A Man For A'That (The Quay Sessions, 22nd November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Maiden's Lament (An Charraig Donn) (The Quay Sessions, 22nd November 2018)
Eddi Reader
Maiden's Lament (An Charraig Donn) (The Quay Sessions, 22nd November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
A Sailor's Farewell To The Sea (The Quay Sessions, 22nd November 2018)
Eddi Reader
A Sailor's Farewell To The Sea (The Quay Sessions, 22nd November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Pangur Ban / The Primrose Lass (The Quay Sessions, 22nd November 2018)
Eddi Reader
Pangur Ban / The Primrose Lass (The Quay Sessions, 22nd November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
My Favourite Dress (The Quay Sessions, 22nd November 2018)
Eddi Reader
My Favourite Dress (The Quay Sessions, 22nd November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Cavalier
Eddi Reader
Cavalier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Cavalier
Last played on
Peacetime
Eddi Reader
Peacetime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Peacetime
Last played on
Lock Tay Boat Song
Eddi Reader
Lock Tay Boat Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Lock Tay Boat Song
Last played on
Maid O' The Loch
Eddi Reader
Maid O' The Loch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Maid O' The Loch
Last played on
Maidens Lament
Eddi Reader
Maidens Lament
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7p.jpglink
Maidens Lament
Last played on
Love Down The Line
Adam Holmes
Love Down The Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029yngq.jpglink
Love Down The Line
Last played on
Upcoming Events
18
Apr
2019
Eddi Reader
Motherwell Theatre, Glasgow, UK
19
Apr
2019
Eddi Reader
Palace Theatre, Glasgow, UK
20
Apr
2019
Eddi Reader
Music Hall, Aberdeen, UK
21
Apr
2019
Eddi Reader
Eden Court Theatre, Inverness, UK
23
Apr
2019
Eddi Reader
Gardyne Theatre, Dundee, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/a8rz5v
Perth, Scone Palace
2018-05-25T01:02:57
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0687qcg.jpg
25
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Perth, Scone Palace
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vwrz
CCA, Glasgow
2015-01-26T01:02:57
26
Jan
2015
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
Latest Eddi Reader News
Eddi Reader Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist