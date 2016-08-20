Justin TubbBorn 20 August 1935. Died 24 January 1998
Justin Wayne Tubb (August 20, 1935 – January 24, 1998) was an American country music singer and songwriter. Born in San Antonio, Texas, he was the oldest son of country singer Ernest Tubb, known for popular songs like "Walking the Floor Over You".
