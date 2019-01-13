Pat SuzukiBorn 22 September 1930
Pat Suzuki
1930-09-22
Pat Suzuki Biography
Pat Suzuki (Japanese: 鈴木千代子; born Chiyoko Suzuki; September 22, 1930, Cressey, California) is an American popular singer and actress, who is best known for her role in the original Broadway production of the musical Flower Drum Song, and her performance of the song "I Enjoy Being a Girl" in the show.
Sunday
Sunday
Sunday
Larry Blyden
Sunday
Sunday
Sunday
Sunday
Small World
Pat Suzuki
Small World
Small World
Love Look Away
Pat Suzuki
Love Look Away
Love Look Away
I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face
Pat Suzuki
I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face
I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face
From This Moment On
Pat Suzuki
From This Moment On
From This Moment On
Moulin Rouge
Pat Suzuki
Moulin Rouge
Moulin Rouge
I Enjoy Being A Girl
Pat Suzuki
I Enjoy Being A Girl
I Enjoy Being A Girl
I Enjoy Being A Girl (The Flower Drum Song)
Pat Suzuki
I Enjoy Being A Girl (The Flower Drum Song)
Grant Avenue
Pat Suzuki
Grant Avenue
Grant Avenue
Grant Avenue
Pat Suzuki
Grant Avenue
Grant Avenue
Sunday Sunday
Pat Suzuki
Sunday Sunday
Sunday Sunday
Sunday
Sunday
