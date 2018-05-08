Jerry FieldingBorn 17 June 1922. Died 17 February 1980
Jerry Fielding
1922-06-17
Jerry Fielding Biography (Wikipedia)
Joshua Itzhak Feldman (June 17, 1922 – February 17, 1980), known professionally as Jerry Fielding, was an American jazz musician, arranger, band leader, and film composer who emerged in the 1960s after a decade on the blacklist to create boldly diverse and evocative Oscar-nominated scores, primarily for gritty, often brutally savage, films in western and crime action genres, including the Sam Peckinpah movies The Wild Bunch (1969) and Straw Dogs (1971).
Jerry Fielding Tracks
The Wild Bunch
The Wild Bunch
Demon Seed (1977) - End Credits
Demon Seed (1977) - End Credits
Advise And Consent (1962) - Invitation
Advise And Consent (1962) - Invitation
The Pick Up
The Pick Up
Doll Face
Doll Face
I Got Em All
I Got Em All
Chato Comes Home
Chato Comes Home
End Credits (La Golondrina)
End Credits (La Golondrina)
The Gauntlet
The Gauntlet
Razzle Dazzle
