Howard HansonBorn 28 October 1896. Died 26 February 1981
Howard Hanson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1896-10-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea21beac-3c76-40f5-85a4-0974ac5f3762
Howard Hanson Biography (Wikipedia)
Howard Harold Hanson (October 28, 1896 – February 26, 1981) was an American composer, conductor, educator, music theorist, and champion of American classical music. As director for 40 years of the Eastman School of Music, he built a high-quality school and provided opportunities for commissioning and performing American music. In 1944, he won a Pulitzer Prize for his Symphony No. 4, and received numerous other awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Howard Hanson Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No 2 in D flat major, Op 30, 'Romantic' (2nd mvt)
Howard Hanson
Symphony No 2 in D flat major, Op 30, 'Romantic' (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xnz7.jpglink
Symphony No 2 in D flat major, Op 30, 'Romantic' (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Symphony no. 2 Op.30 (Romantic)
Howard Hanson
Symphony no. 2 Op.30 (Romantic)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whl1w.jpglink
Symphony no. 2 Op.30 (Romantic)
Last played on
Nymphs and Satyr - scherzo for orchestra
Howard Hanson
Nymphs and Satyr - scherzo for orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nymphs and Satyr - scherzo for orchestra
Performer
Last played on
Symphony No 2 "Romantic" (3rd mvt)
Howard Hanson
Symphony No 2 "Romantic" (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xnz7.jpglink
Symphony No 2 "Romantic" (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Suite for large orchestra in A minor, Op 42
Edward MacDowell
Suite for large orchestra in A minor, Op 42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5k4.jpglink
Suite for large orchestra in A minor, Op 42
Last played on
Symphony No2 (Romantic)
Howard Hanson
Symphony No2 (Romantic)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony No2 (Romantic)
Last played on
Piano Concerto in F
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
Piano Concerto in F
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Concerto in F
Last played on
Symphony no 2
Howard Hanson
Symphony no 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony no 2
Performer
Last played on
Noël, from Symphonic Sketches
George Whitefield Chadwick
Noël, from Symphonic Sketches
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Noël, from Symphonic Sketches
Last played on
Symphony No 2 in D flat major, Op 30, 'Romantic' (3rd mvt)
Howard Hanson
Symphony No 2 in D flat major, Op 30, 'Romantic' (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xnz7.jpglink
Symphony No 2 in D flat major, Op 30, 'Romantic' (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Symphony No 2, 'Romantic'
Howard Hanson
Symphony No 2, 'Romantic'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xnz7.jpglink
Symphony No 2, 'Romantic'
Last played on
Symphony No 2 "Romantic"
Howard Hanson
Symphony No 2 "Romantic"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony No 2 "Romantic"
Last played on
Grand Canyon Suite
Ferde Grofé
Grand Canyon Suite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grand Canyon Suite
Last played on
Selections from McGuffey's Reader
Burrill Phillips
Selections from McGuffey's Reader
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Selections from McGuffey's Reader
Last played on
Fall River Legend (Cotillon)
Morton Gould
Fall River Legend (Cotillon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
Fall River Legend (Cotillon)
Last played on
Symphony No.1 'Nordic'
Howard Hanson
Symphony No.1 'Nordic'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony No.1 'Nordic'
Last played on
Concerto Grosso No. 2 for string orchestra
Ernest Bloch
Concerto Grosso No. 2 for string orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto Grosso No. 2 for string orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Suite for Large Orchestra, Op. 42
Edward MacDowell
Suite for Large Orchestra, Op. 42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5k4.jpglink
Suite for Large Orchestra, Op. 42
Orchestra
Last played on
Cuban Overture
George Gershwin
Cuban Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Cuban Overture
Last played on
Grand Canyon Suite: v Cloudburst
Ferde Grofé
Grand Canyon Suite: v Cloudburst
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grand Canyon Suite: v Cloudburst
Orchestra
Last played on
Huckleberry Finn
Ferde Grofé
Huckleberry Finn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Huckleberry Finn
Last played on
Pastorale
Howard Hanson
Pastorale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pastorale
Performer
Last played on
Symphony No.2 ‘Romantic’; 3rd (final) movement Allegro con brio (feat. Seattle Symphony & Gerard Schwarz)
Howard Hanson
Symphony No.2 ‘Romantic’; 3rd (final) movement Allegro con brio (feat. Seattle Symphony & Gerard Schwarz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xnz7.jpglink
Symphony No.2 ‘Romantic’; 3rd (final) movement Allegro con brio (feat. Seattle Symphony & Gerard Schwarz)
Last played on
Elegy in memory of my friend Serge Koussevitzky Op.44
Howard Hanson
Elegy in memory of my friend Serge Koussevitzky Op.44
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elegy in memory of my friend Serge Koussevitzky Op.44
Last played on
allegro moderato
Symphony no. 2 Op.30 (Romantic): 1st movement; Adagio
allegro moderato
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
allegro moderato
Performer
Last played on
Symphony no 2: Romantic: third movement (finale)
Howard Hanson
Symphony no 2: Romantic: third movement (finale)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony no 2: Romantic: third movement (finale)
Last played on
Cherubic Hymn
Howard Hanson
Cherubic Hymn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherubic Hymn
Last played on
Lumen in Christo
Howard Hanson
Lumen in Christo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lumen in Christo
Last played on
Howard Hanson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist