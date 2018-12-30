Carter BreyBorn 1954
Carter Brey
1954
Carter Brey Biography (Wikipedia)
Carter Brey (born 1954) is an American cello virtuoso. He had a prolific solo career from 1981 until 1996 when he became the principal cellist of the New York Philharmonic, a position he still holds today.
Sextet for piano and strings (Op.110) in D major
Felix Mendelssohn
Divertimento in C major, aka London Trio No 1 (Hob.4 No 1)
Joseph Haydn
String Quintet No 2 in B flat major, Op 87
Felix Mendelssohn
Trio in E minor, Op 45 (3rd mvt)
Louise Farrenc
