Kevin Crawford (born 6 December 1967 in Birmingham, England) is an English flute, tin whistle, Low whistle and bodhrán player. He was born in England to Irish emigrant parents from Milltown Malbay, County Clare. He later moved to West Clare to improve his music and become more exposed to traditional Irish music.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia