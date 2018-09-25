Kevin CrawfordFlute, tin whistle and bodhrán player. Born 6 December 1967
Kevin Crawford
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967-12-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea2136a7-74ba-4815-aac5-55b492e0b424
Kevin Crawford Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Crawford (born 6 December 1967 in Birmingham, England) is an English flute, tin whistle, Low whistle and bodhrán player. He was born in England to Irish emigrant parents from Milltown Malbay, County Clare. He later moved to West Clare to improve his music and become more exposed to traditional Irish music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kevin Crawford Tracks
Sort by
Days Around Lahinch / The Man From Moyasta
Cillian Vallely
Days Around Lahinch / The Man From Moyasta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Days Around Lahinch / The Man From Moyasta
Last played on
Lad O'Beirne's Favourite / The Silver Strand / Nuala's Bonnet
Cillian Vallely
Lad O'Beirne's Favourite / The Silver Strand / Nuala's Bonnet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lad O'Beirne's Favourite / The Silver Strand / Nuala's Bonnet
Last played on
The Ivory Flute, Straddle The Donkey, Visit To Ireland
Cillian Vallely
The Ivory Flute, Straddle The Donkey, Visit To Ireland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ivory Flute, Straddle The Donkey, Visit To Ireland
Last played on
2 Days
Kevin Crawford
2 Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2 Days
Last played on
Taylor's Fancy/ Tanglony/ Willie Clancy's Favourite
Kevin Crawford
Taylor's Fancy/ Tanglony/ Willie Clancy's Favourite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taylor's Fancy / Tanglony / Willie Clancy's
Kevin Crawford
Taylor's Fancy / Tanglony / Willie Clancy's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flatwater Fran Mrs Jean Campbell
Kevin Crawford
Flatwater Fran Mrs Jean Campbell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
John Feehilly's / Ned Coleman's / Dominic's Farewell To Cashel
Cillian Vallely
John Feehilly's / Ned Coleman's / Dominic's Farewell To Cashel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
John Feehilly's / Ned Coleman's / Dominic's Farewell To Cashel
Last played on
Phil and Rory's
Kevin Crawford
Phil and Rory's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Phil and Rory's
Last played on
The Winding Roads of Advance /The Boys on the Hilltop /The Millhouse
Cillian Vallely
The Winding Roads of Advance /The Boys on the Hilltop /The Millhouse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Winding Roads of Advance /The Boys on the Hilltop /The Millhouse
Last played on
Goodsnight Brownie Ford
Kevin Crawford
Goodsnight Brownie Ford
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Own Leitrim Home
Eleanor Shanley
My Own Leitrim Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Own Leitrim Home
Last played on
John Carty's/The Stolen Reel/Feeding The Birds.
Kevin Crawford
John Carty's/The Stolen Reel/Feeding The Birds.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coilsfield House
Kevin Crawford
Coilsfield House
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coilsfield House
Last played on
Nuala's Bonnet Reels: Lad O'Beirne's Favourite/The Silver Strand/Nuala's Bonnet
Cillian Vallely
Nuala's Bonnet Reels: Lad O'Beirne's Favourite/The Silver Strand/Nuala's Bonnet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
McHugh's, Michael Murphy's, The Humours of Tullycrine
Kevin Crawford
McHugh's, Michael Murphy's, The Humours of Tullycrine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Autumn Apples, Cormac O'Lunny's, Paddy Sean Nancy's
Kevin Crawford
Autumn Apples, Cormac O'Lunny's, Paddy Sean Nancy's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hula Hoop
Kevin Crawford
The Hula Hoop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hula Hoop
Last played on
The Dear Irish Boy
Kevin Crawford
The Dear Irish Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dear Irish Boy
Last played on
The Clare Connection
Kevin Crawford
The Clare Connection
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Clare Connection
Last played on
Cunningham/Campbell: Flatwater Fran – Mrs Jean Campbell Bsc
Kevin Crawford
Cunningham/Campbell: Flatwater Fran – Mrs Jean Campbell Bsc
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Double Barrelled
Kevin Crawford
Double Barrelled
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Double Barrelled
Last played on
The Slippery Slope
Kevin Crawford
The Slippery Slope
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Slippery Slope
Last played on
Ray's Revenge / The Hula Hoop
Kevin Crawford
Ray's Revenge / The Hula Hoop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ray's Revenge / The Hula Hoop
Last played on
Season Of Mists
Kevin Crawford
Season Of Mists
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Season Of Mists
Last played on
The Banks Of The Suir / Mama's Pet
Kevin Crawford
The Banks Of The Suir / Mama's Pet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Banks Of The Suir / Mama's Pet
Last played on
Playlists featuring Kevin Crawford
Kevin Crawford Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist