The Ex
1979
The Ex Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ex are an underground band from the Netherlands that formed in 1979 at the height of the original punk explosion. Initially known as an anarcho-punk band, they have since released over 20 full-length albums of musical experiments and numerous collaborations blending punk and free jazz with styles of folk music from all over the world.
Silent Waste (6 Music Session, 21Jun 2018)
Silent Waste (6 Music Session, 21Jun 2018)
New Blank Document (6 Music Session, 21 Jun 2018)
Soon All Cities (6 Music Session, 21Jun 2018)
The Heart Conductor (6 Music Session, 21Jun 2018)
Silent Waste
Silent Waste
Ay Carmela
Ay Carmela
Stupid Competitions
Stupid Competitions
Gronings LieDJe
Gronings LieDJe
The State Of Freedom
The State Of Freedom
Everything And Me
Everything And Me
Ethiopia Hatsune
Ethiopia Hatsune
Design For Defence (John Peel session 07.09.1983)
U S Hole (John Peel session 07.09.1983)
U S Hole (John Peel session 07.09.1983)
Nem Ugi Van Most
Nem Ugi Van Most
Eoleyo
Eoleyo
Ethiopia Hagere
Ethiopia Hagere
