HookfootRock, hard rock, UK. Formed 1969. Disbanded 1974
Hookfoot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea17f2c1-8102-4a7d-b614-16ea67aa411d
Hookfoot Biography (Wikipedia)
Hookfoot was a British rock band, active from 1969 to 1974.
Formed by Caleb Quaye (guitars, piano and vocals) and three fellow DJM session musicians, Ian Duck (vocals, guitars and harmonica), Roger Pope (drums) and David Glover (bass), the band were also backing musicians for Elton John, appearing together on most of his early recordings for DJM. Fred Gandy (bass - formerly of Bluesology) replaced David Glover, who left after the release of the second album.
Other occasional members of the band were:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hookfoot Tracks
Sort by
Nature Changes - Paris Theatre 1974
Hookfoot
Nature Changes - Paris Theatre 1974
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nature Changes - Paris Theatre 1974
Crusin' - Paris Theatre 1974
Hookfoot
Crusin' - Paris Theatre 1974
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crusin' - Paris Theatre 1974
Riding On A Thunderstorm - Paris Theatre 1974
Hookfoot
Riding On A Thunderstorm - Paris Theatre 1974
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Need / If I Had The Words - Paris Theatre 1974
Hookfoot
I Don't Need / If I Had The Words - Paris Theatre 1974
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hookfoot Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist