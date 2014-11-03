Hookfoot was a British rock band, active from 1969 to 1974.

Formed by Caleb Quaye (guitars, piano and vocals) and three fellow DJM session musicians, Ian Duck (vocals, guitars and harmonica), Roger Pope (drums) and David Glover (bass), the band were also backing musicians for Elton John, appearing together on most of his early recordings for DJM. Fred Gandy (bass - formerly of Bluesology) replaced David Glover, who left after the release of the second album.

Other occasional members of the band were: