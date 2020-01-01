HammerheadUSA noise rock. Formed 1990
Hammerhead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea15533d-5ea7-4605-85d5-7634c38a6258
Hammerhead Biography (Wikipedia)
Hammerhead is a Minneapolis based noise rock band active in the early 1990s. Members went on to form the band Vaz.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hammerhead Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist