Michaela Fukačová (born 27 March 1959) is a Czech cellist. She took up the cello aged 14, and won the Beethoven Cello Competition two years later. She is a past winner of the Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. She studied at the Brno Conservatory, the Music Faculty of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague (HAMU) under Saša Večtomov, the Royal Danish Academy of Music in Copenhagen, and with André Navarra, Paul Tortelier and Mstislav Rostropovich.
