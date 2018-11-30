Kyuss ( KY-əs) was an American rock band, formed in Palm Desert, California, in 1987 by Josh Homme (guitar), John Garcia (vocals), Brant Bjork (drums) and Chris Cockrell (bass). After releasing an EP under the name Sons of Kyuss in 1990, the band shortened its name to Kyuss and recruited Nick Oliveri, replacing Cockrell as bassist. Over the next five years the band released four full-length albums, and one last split EP in 1997 as Kyuss and the newly formed Queens of the Stone Age. This tied up the loose ends of Kyuss and introduced the new band Queens of the Stone Age, which was initially composed entirely of former Kyuss members.

Oliveri left the band in 1992 and was replaced by Scott Reeder just prior to the release of Blues for the Red Sun. Drummer Bjork decided to leave the band in 1994, citing creative differences and a disdain for touring, and was replaced by Alfredo Hernández, formerly of fellow-Palm Desert band Yawning Man. Garcia and Homme were the band's only continuous members throughout the band's lifetime. Kyuss disbanded in 1996, and since then, members of Kyuss have gone on to form or play in several notable bands including Queens of the Stone Age, Fu Manchu, Dwarves, Eagles of Death Metal, Mondo Generator, Hermano, Unida, Slo Burn and Them Crooked Vultures.