Paul Parrish is an American singer, songwriter and pianist. His songs have been recorded by Helen Reddy, Kenny Rogers, The Dillards, Robin Dransfield, and others. Jon Pruett of Allmusic called his first album, The Forest of My Mind, "a bright, excellently produced LP filled with remarkable sunshine-dipped folk-pop songs."
Parrish wrote the song A Poem I Wrote for Your Hair for the 1970 film "Fools" starring Jason Robards and Katharine Ross.
With Lorenzo Toppano, Parrish was half of the duo Parrish & Toppano. They recorded two albums together.
The Painter (Who Lives In The Cellar)
Paul Parrish
The Painter (Who Lives In The Cellar)
Suzanne
Paul Parrish
Suzanne
Suzanne
Dialogue Between Wind And Lover
Paul Parrish
Dialogue Between Wind And Lover
Dialogue Between Wind And Lover
I Can't Help Myself
Paul Parrish
I Can't Help Myself
I Can't Help Myself
Tiny Alice
Paul Parrish
Tiny Alice
Tiny Alice
