Ustad Ghulam Ali (Urdu: غُلام علی ‬‎), (born 5 December 1940) is a Pakistani ghazal and playback singer of the Patiala Gharana. Ghulam Ali was a disciple of Bade Ghulam Ali Khan (elder Ghulam Ali Khan) and Chhote Ghulam Ali (younger Ghulam Ali), who is another Pakistani singer in the "Qawwal Bachhon ka Gharana".

Ghulam Ali is considered to be one of the best ghazal singers of his era. His style and variations in singing Ghazals has been noted as unique, as he blends Hindustani classical music with ghazals, unlike any other ghazal singer. Highly popular in Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, as well as among South Asian diaspora in the USA, the UK and the Middle Eastern countries. Many of his hit ghazals have been used in Bollywood movies. His famous ghazals are Chupke Chupke Raat Din, Kal Chaudhvin Ki Raat Thi, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa,Chamakte Chand Ko, Kiya Hai Pyar Jisé, May Nazar Sé Pee Raha Hoon, Mastana Peeyé, Yé dil yé pagal dil, Apni Dhun Mein Rehta Hoon a ghazal by Nasir Kazmi, "Ham Ko Kiske Gham Ne Maara". His recent album "Hasratein" was nominated in the Best Ghazal Album category at Star GIMA Awards 2014. He was married to Afsana Ali and has a daughter Manjari Ghulam Ali.