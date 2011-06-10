Hot Club de Paris were an English band from Liverpool. They were signed to Moshi Moshi Records and released their debut album Drop It 'Til It Pops in October 2006, and their second album Live at Dead Lake was released in June 2008. In 2010, the band released two EPs entitled With Days Like This As Cheap As Chewing Gum, Why Would Anyone Want To Work? amd The Rise And Inevitable Fall Of The High School Suicide Cluster Band. Hot Club released their final album, Free The Pterodactyl Three in 2011, and has been inactive since 2012. Paul Rafferty is currently the Guitarist and Vocalist of the Punk band 'Bad Meds'.