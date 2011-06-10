Hot Club de ParisFormed 2004. Disbanded 2012
Hot Club de Paris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsr7.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9fe34d9-5eb6-4599-ba57-421c4fcd2b90
Hot Club de Paris Biography (Wikipedia)
Hot Club de Paris were an English band from Liverpool. They were signed to Moshi Moshi Records and released their debut album Drop It 'Til It Pops in October 2006, and their second album Live at Dead Lake was released in June 2008. In 2010, the band released two EPs entitled With Days Like This As Cheap As Chewing Gum, Why Would Anyone Want To Work? amd The Rise And Inevitable Fall Of The High School Suicide Cluster Band. Hot Club released their final album, Free The Pterodactyl Three in 2011, and has been inactive since 2012. Paul Rafferty is currently the Guitarist and Vocalist of the Punk band 'Bad Meds'.
Ship Wreck
Hot Club de Paris
Ship Wreck
Ship Wreck
Will You Still Be In Love With Me Next Year?
Hot Club de Paris
Will You Still Be In Love With Me Next Year?
Bonded By Blood
Hot Club de Paris
Bonded By Blood
Bonded By Blood
Im Not In Love And Neither Are You
Hot Club de Paris
Im Not In Love And Neither Are You
Im Not In Love And Neither Are You
Free The Pterodactyl 3
Hot Club de Paris
Free The Pterodactyl 3
Free The Pterodactyl 3
Are You
Hot Club de Paris
Are You
Are You
…The Truth
Hot Club de Paris
…The Truth
…The Truth
Dance A ragged Dance
Hot Club de Paris
Dance A ragged Dance
Dance A ragged Dance
Dance A Ragged Dance [Cereal's Ragged Remix]
Hot Club de Paris
Dance A Ragged Dance [Cereal's Ragged Remix]
