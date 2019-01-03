Jonathan Richard Guy Greenwood (born 5 November 1971) is an English musician and composer. He is the lead guitarist and keyboardist of the alternative rock band Radiohead, and has written a number of film scores.

Along with his elder brother, Radiohead bassist Colin, Greenwood attended Abingdon School in Oxford, England, where he met the future band members. The youngest of the group, Greenwood was the last to join, first playing keyboards and harmonica but soon becoming lead guitarist. He abandoned a degree in music when the band signed to Parlophone; their debut single "Creep" was distinguished by Greenwood's aggressive guitar work. Radiohead have since achieved critical acclaim and sold over 30 million albums.

A multi-instrumentalist, Greenwood plays bass guitar, piano, viola, and drums, among other instruments, and is a prominent player of the ondes Martenot, an early electronic instrument. He incorporates electronic techniques such as programming, sampling and looping in his work, and writes music software used by Radiohead. He described his role in the band as an arranger, helping to transform Thom Yorke's demos into full songs. Greenwood has been named one of the greatest guitarists of all time by several publications.