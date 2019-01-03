Jonny Greenwood Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Richard Guy Greenwood (born 5 November 1971) is an English musician and composer. He is the lead guitarist and keyboardist of the alternative rock band Radiohead, and has written a number of film scores.
Along with his elder brother, Radiohead bassist Colin, Greenwood attended Abingdon School in Oxford, England, where he met the future band members. The youngest of the group, Greenwood was the last to join, first playing keyboards and harmonica but soon becoming lead guitarist. He abandoned a degree in music when the band signed to Parlophone; their debut single "Creep" was distinguished by Greenwood's aggressive guitar work. Radiohead have since achieved critical acclaim and sold over 30 million albums.
A multi-instrumentalist, Greenwood plays bass guitar, piano, viola, and drums, among other instruments, and is a prominent player of the ondes Martenot, an early electronic instrument. He incorporates electronic techniques such as programming, sampling and looping in his work, and writes music software used by Radiohead. He described his role in the band as an arranger, helping to transform Thom Yorke's demos into full songs. Greenwood has been named one of the greatest guitarists of all time by several publications.
"The best part of the day was waking up to new Jonny Greenwood." Paul Thomas Anderson on the Phantom Thread score
2018-01-26
The Phantom Thread director sings the praises of Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood, whose original soundtrack has been nominated for an Oscar and a BAFTA.
Radiohead superfan goes shopping with the band!
2016-10-08
A Radiohead superfan travelled ten hours to see them play live, and ended up shopping with the band afterwards!
Jonny Greenwood is a Shaun Keaveny Fan?
2016-06-16
Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood tells Matt Everitt that he's a 6Music Breakfast listener.
Jonny Greenwood speaks to Stuart.
2014-07-20
Jonny Greenwood chats to Stuart about his passion for contemporary classical music, how he still finds it embarrassing to watch it performed and plans for Radiohead's ninth album
Colin Greenwood's post-gig tourbus throwdown
2013-07-04
Colin and Jonny Greenwood re-enact their post-gig tourbus throwdown.
Jonny Greenwood Tracks
Tree Synthesisers
Suite from 'Norwegian Wood' (arr. Ziegler)
Water
Creep
Prospectors Arrive
Tree Srings
Nina Through Glass
Overtones
Sandy's Necklace
You Were Never Really Here
Phantom Thread (2017): For The Hungry Boy
House Of Woodcock
Sandalwood - from Phantom Thread
Phantom Thread (2017): The Hem / Phantom Thread 1
I'll Follow Tomorrow
Sandalwood II
Mata Aini Kuru Kara Ne
Inherent Vice
Splitter
Feeling Pulled Apart By Horses
Electric Counterpoint - III. Fast
smear (Proms 2016)
Roked
Allah Elohim
Smear (edited)
Present Tense
Junun
Julus
Detuned
Roked
Azov
Proven Lands
Open Spaces
There Will Be Blood
Prospector's Quartet from 'There Will Be Blood' for string quartet
Lola Choir
INHERENT VICE (2014): Shasta Fay
Spooks
