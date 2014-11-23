BlouseUS dream pop. Formed 2010
Blouse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02p1x3b.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9fcd661-cf2f-4792-aa50-364e1a576ac3
Blouse Biography (Wikipedia)
Blouse is an American alternative rock band based in Portland, Oregon.
Blouse Performances & Interviews
Blouse Tracks
1000 Years (6 Music Session, 3 Dec 2013)
Blouse
1000 Years (6 Music Session, 3 Dec 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02p1x3b.jpglink
No Shelter Imperium (6 Music Session, 3 Dec 2013)
Blouse
No Shelter Imperium (6 Music Session, 3 Dec 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02p1x3b.jpglink
In A Glass Imperium (6 Music Session, 3 Dec 2013)
Blouse
In A Glass Imperium (6 Music Session, 3 Dec 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02p1x3b.jpglink
Imperium (6 Music Session, 3 Dec 2013)
Blouse
Imperium (6 Music Session, 3 Dec 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02p1x3b.jpglink
Time Travel
Blouse
Time Travel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02p1x3b.jpglink
Time Travel
Last played on
No Shelter
Blouse
No Shelter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02p1x3b.jpglink
No Shelter
1000 Years
Blouse
1000 Years
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02p1x3b.jpglink
1000 Years
Imperium
Blouse
Imperium
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02p1x3b.jpglink
Imperium
In a Glass
Blouse
In a Glass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02p1x3b.jpglink
In a Glass
Last played on
Eyesite
Blouse
Eyesite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02p1x3b.jpglink
Eyesite
Last played on
Into Black
Blouse
Into Black
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02p1x3b.jpglink
Into Black
Last played on
