Edward R. "Eddie" Platt (né Platakis; December 8, 1921 – October 3, 2010) was an American saxophonist.

Platakis was born in Cleveland, Ohio and raised in Rossford, where he began playing in a band at 16. He adopted the stage surname "Platt" starting in high school (including at his graduation). He played gigs in Rossford and Cleveland until World War II, when he served in the Army and Air Force. After the war he played in strip clubs with the Johnny Pecon Band.

In 1957, he began playing the Hotel Manager in Cleveland; he would play there for another decade, until 1967. 2 years earlier (in 1955) he recorded his first single for Epic Records, "Rock 'Em" b/w "Chinese Lullaby". His next single was a cover of The Champs' song "Tequila", which climbed to #20 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 1958. He also covered The Pets' hit, "Chua-Hua-Hua" for Gone records, which was featured on the soundtrack to The Iron Giant in the 1990s.[citation needed]

Following the success of "Tequila", Platt appeared on Perry Como and Dick Clark's television shows, performing live where most acts lip synched. He remained in Cleveland to play shows but backed national acts when they toured there, including Pat Boone, Elvis Presley, Bobby Darin, The Everly Brothers, and The Brothers Four. He self-released a vinyl LP, Dance One, selling about 3,500 copies.