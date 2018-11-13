Berni FlintBorn 26 May 1952
Berni Flint
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-05-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9f6a536-d634-48c4-ae04-c35080127a3e
Berni Flint Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard "Berni" Flint (born 26 May 1952, Southport, Lancashire, England) is a singer and songwriter who holds the record for the longest continuous run of wins on the ITV talent show, Opportunity Knocks.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Berni Flint Tracks
Sort by
I Don't Want To Put A Hold On You
Berni Flint
I Don't Want To Put A Hold On You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Want To Put A Hold On You
Last played on
Berni Flint - I Dont Want To Put A Hold On You
Berni Flint
Berni Flint - I Dont Want To Put A Hold On You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Want to Put no Hold
Berni Flint
I Don't Want to Put no Hold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Want To Put A Hold On You
Berni Flint
I Don't Want To Put A Hold On You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Want To Put A Hold On You
Last played on
I Don't Wanna Put No Hold on You
Berni Flint
I Don't Wanna Put No Hold on You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Berni Flint Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist