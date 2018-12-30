Katharine Wood
Katharine Wood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9f55aab-2180-428f-8d64-9ffe555ce43b
Katharine Wood Tracks
Sort by
An Arabian Night (1936-7)
John Foulds
An Arabian Night (1936-7)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16f.jpglink
An Arabian Night (1936-7)
Last played on
Keltic Suite (Op.29) [1911]
John Foulds
Keltic Suite (Op.29) [1911]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16f.jpglink
Keltic Suite (Op.29) [1911]
Last played on
Holiday Sketches (op.16), no.3; Evening in the Odenwald (Lento calmo assai)
BBC Concert Orchestra
Holiday Sketches (op.16), no.3; Evening in the Odenwald (Lento calmo assai)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Holiday Sketches (op.16), no.3; Evening in the Odenwald (Lento calmo assai)
Last played on
Back to artist