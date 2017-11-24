Newen Afrobeat
Newen Afrobeat Biography (Wikipedia)
Newen Afrobeat is an Afrobeat band that started in 2010 in Chile. Newen Afrobeat revisits Fela Kuti's musical heritage. The word Newen means 'strength' in the Mapuche language.
