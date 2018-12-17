Mr. V (born Victor Font, 1974 on the Lower East Side, New York) is an American House Music DJ, producer, and vocalist. He is also the owner of Sole Channel Music and Muzik 4 Tomorrow.

Mr. V started DJing at the age of 14 on the Lower East Side, but it would not be for many years that he would sign with the Vega Records label, Masters At Work Records and assisting Louie Vega.

In 2001, he founded Sole Channel, a weekly party with Alix Alvarez in New York City, In 2003 the pair would start a record label called Sole Channel Music releasing several tracks with their own Sound. In 2013 the pair would part ways with the label and Alix Alvarez would pursue different endeavours while Mr. V would maintain the record label, In 2012 Mr. V would launch the first sister label to Sole Channel Music called Muzik 4 Tomorrow (M4T).

His most famous tracks have been "Jus Dance", "Da Bump", released in 2006, and "Put Your Drink Down", released in 2007, both included in the album Welcome Home & is best known for his breakout hit with Fedde Le Grand Entitled "Back N' Forth" amongst many other tracks & collaborations today.