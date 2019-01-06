Russ MorganBig Band orchestra leader. Born 29 April 1904. Died 7 August 1969
Russ Morgan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06dzpf5.jpg
1904-04-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9ef278b-740e-440e-97a7-7039ec589feb
Russ Morgan Biography (Wikipedia)
Russell Morgan (April 29, 1904 – August 7, 1969) was an American big band leader and arranger during the 1930s and 1940s. He was one of the composers of "You're Nobody till Somebody Loves You" with Larry Stock and James Cavanaugh. Morgan was the first to record the song.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Russ Morgan Tracks
Sort by
Cruisin' Down The River
Russ Morgan
Cruisin' Down The River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzpf5.jpglink
Cruisin' Down The River
Last played on
So Tired
Russ Morgan
So Tired
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzpf5.jpglink
So Tired
Last played on
Good Night Little Angel
Russ Morgan
Good Night Little Angel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzpf5.jpglink
Good Night Little Angel
Last played on
Forever and ever
Russ Morgan
Forever and ever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzpf5.jpglink
Forever and ever
Last played on
So Tired
Russ Morgan
So Tired
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzpf5.jpglink
So Tired
Last played on
There Goes That Song Again
Russ Morgan
There Goes That Song Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzpf5.jpglink
Russ Morgan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist