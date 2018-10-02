Joseph Stanley Williams (born September 1, 1960) is an American rock singer and film score composer, best known for his work in the rock band Toto, which he fronted as lead vocalist from 1986 to 1988, and again from 2010 to the present. He is the son of film composer John Williams and actress Barbara Ruick and the grandson of jazz drummer Johnny Williams and actors Melville Ruick and Lurene Tuttle.