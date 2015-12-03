Billy PiggBorn 1902. Died 1968
1902
Billy Pigg Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Pigg (1902–1968) was an English player of Northumbrian smallpipes. He was a Vice-President and an influential member of the Northumbrian Pipers Society from 1930 until his death.
Archie's Fancy / Holey Ha'penny
Gypsy's Lullaby
The Morpeth Rant
