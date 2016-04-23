Thomas Henry Lowther (born 11 July 1941, Leicester, Leicestershire) is an English jazz trumpeter.

Lowther's first experience was on cornet in a Salvation Army band. He studied violin briefly at the Royal Academy of Music but returned to trumpet by 1960 though he sometimes played violin professionally. In the 1960s, he worked with Mike Westbrook (beginning in 1963 and continuing into the 1980s), Manfred Mann, John Dankworth (1967–77), Graham Collier (1967), John Mayall (1968), John Warren (1968 and subsequently), Neil Ardley (1968) and Bob Downes (1969). Many of these associations continued into the 1970s. Lowther appeared for some time with The Keef Hartley Band during this period. The 1970s brought work with Mike Gibbs (1970–76), Kenny Wheeler (from 1972), Alan Cohen (1972), Michael Garrick (1972–73), Kurt Edelhagen (1974), John Taylor (1974), Stan Tracey (1976 onwards), Tony Coe (1976), Hawkwind Just one track Psi Power on their eighth studio album 25 Years On (1977), Graham Collier (1976–78), Jubiaba with Barbara Thompson (1978) and Gordon Beck (1978), in addition to his own ensemble, Quaternity. Lowther also played the trumpet solo for Elton John on "Return to Paradise" for John's 1978 album A Single Man.