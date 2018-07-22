{{Infobox musical artist | name = Suicidal Tendencies | background = group_or_band | image = Hellfest2017SuicidalTendencies 06.jpg | image_size = | landscape = yes | caption = Suicidal Tendencies at Hellfest in 2017

Suicidal Tendencies is an American crossover thrash band formed in 1980 in Venice, California by vocalist Mike Muir, who is the only remaining original member of the band. Along with D.R.I., Corrosion of Conformity, and Stormtroopers of Death, they are often credited as one of "the fathers of crossover thrash". Their current lineup includes Muir, guitarist Dean Pleasants, bassist Ra Díaz and drummer Dave Lombardo. Notable musicians who have contributed to the band's studio or live activities include guitarists Rocky George, Mike Clark and Ben Weinman, bassists Louiche Mayorga, Robert Trujillo, Josh Paul and Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner, and drummers Amery Smith, Jimmy DeGrasso, Brooks Wackerman, David Hidalgo Jr., Thomas Pridgen and session musician Josh Freese.