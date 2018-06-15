God Is an AstronautFormed 2002
God Is an Astronaut
2002
God Is An Astronaut is an Irish post-rock band from County Wicklow, formed in 2002 by Niels and Torsten Kinsella. Their style employs elements of electronic music, krautrock, and space rock, reminiscent of Tangerine Dream. The band currently consists of Niels and Torsten Kinsella and Lloyd Hanney. They have released 9 studio albums to date.
