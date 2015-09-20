Black BreathUSA, Death/Thrash Metal/Crossover/Crust. Formed 2006
Black Breath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9df4e93-6f7a-448a-a5ac-d30c27a6d22c
Black Breath Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Breath is an American heavy metal band from Washington that formed in Bellingham in 2006 and later moved to Seattle. They play hardcore punk-influenced extreme metal. A key factor of their sound is the "Boss HM-2 Heavy Metal Pedal", which was popularized by bands such as Entombed, Dismember and Edge of Sanity in the early 1990s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Breath Tracks
Sort by
Slaves Beyond Death
Black Breath
Slaves Beyond Death
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forced Into Possession
Black Breath
Forced Into Possession
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forced Into Possession
Last played on
Of Flesh
Black Breath
Of Flesh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Of Flesh
Last played on
Sentenced To Life (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Black Breath
Sentenced To Life (BBC Radio 1 Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home Of The Grave (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Black Breath
Home Of The Grave (BBC Radio 1 Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Flame (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Black Breath
The Flame (BBC Radio 1 Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home Of The Grave
Black Breath
Home Of The Grave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feast Of The Damned
Black Breath
Feast Of The Damned
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Children Of The Horn
Black Breath
Children Of The Horn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eat The Witch
Black Breath
Eat The Witch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eat The Witch
Last played on
Black Sin
Black Breath
Black Sin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Sin
Last played on
Beneath The Crust
Black Breath
Beneath The Crust
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Breath Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist