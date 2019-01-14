The Alan Kelly Gang
The Alan Kelly Gang
The Alan Kelly Gang Tracks
THE WEDDING REELS: THE NEW LINE TO LOUGHAUN/JACK COUGHLIN'S/WEDDING REEL
THE WEDDING REELS: THE NEW LINE TO LOUGHAUN/JACK COUGHLIN'S/WEDDING REEL
Hopvotte
Hopvotte
Hopvotte
Last played on
Galway Reels: The Cappataggle Shuffle / The Coachman's Whip / An Geantrai
Galway Reels: The Cappataggle Shuffle / The Coachman's Whip / An Geantrai
The Sleeping Policeman (feat. Eddi Reader & John Douglas)
The Sleeping Policeman (feat. Eddi Reader & John Douglas)
The Sleeping Policeman (feat. Eddi Reader & John Douglas)
Last played on
Frankie's Reels: Frankie Drains/Major Moran's/Ballybranghan
Frankie's Reels: Frankie Drains/Major Moran's/Ballybranghan
THE POOREST COMPANY
THE POOREST COMPANY
THE POOREST COMPANY
Last played on
Frankie Drains / Major Morgan's / Ballybranaghan Stomp
Frankie Drains / Major Morgan's / Ballybranaghan Stomp
After The Last Bell Rings
After The Last Bell Rings
After The Last Bell Rings
Last played on
THE SLEEPING POLICEMAN
THE SLEEPING POLICEMAN
THE SLEEPING POLICEMAN
Last played on
Hopalong / The Chapel Bell / Wing Commander Donald Mackenzie's Reel
Hopalong / The Chapel Bell / Wing Commander Donald Mackenzie's Reel
The Copycat / Low Flying Polo / Humours Of Braade
The Copycat / Low Flying Polo / Humours Of Braade
TAM'ER WHEN DA SNAW COMES/THE WIDOW'S DAUGHTER/MICHAEL RANKIN'S
TAM'ER WHEN DA SNAW COMES/THE WIDOW'S DAUGHTER/MICHAEL RANKIN'S
THE MILLHOUSE/THE BALLINAFAD/LADY GORDON'S
THE MILLHOUSE/THE BALLINAFAD/LADY GORDON'S
Millhouse (Reels)
Millhouse (Reels)
Millhouse (Reels)
Last played on
The Snow Reels
The Snow Reels
The Snow Reels
Last played on
The Millstone Reels
The Millstone Reels
The Millstone Reels
Last played on
January Gales
January Gales
January Gales
Last played on
The Moth And The Exorcist / Up Sligo
The Moth And The Exorcist / Up Sligo
The Moth And The Exorcist / Up Sligo
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Alan Kelly Gang
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
2015-01-22T18:26:09
22
Jan
2015
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
