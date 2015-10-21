BroilerFormerly known as DJ Broiler
Broiler
Broiler, formerly known as DJ Broiler, is a Norwegian electronic music record producer and DJ duo made up of Mikkel Buxrud Christiansen (born 22 April 1992) and Simen Auke (born 22 April 1991). In 2011, they found online success with their dance tunes consisting of comical elements, but have since focused on professional remixing and music production.
