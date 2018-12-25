Gabriel Kahane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9daee58-676b-4456-b7c6-df09563355d2
Gabriel Kahane Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabriel Kahane (born 1981 in Venice Beach, California) is an American composer and singer-songwriter living in New York City.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gabriel Kahane Tracks
Sort by
Little Love
Gabriel Kahane
Little Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Love
Last played on
8980
Gabriel Kahane
8980
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
8980
Last played on
Baedeker
Gabriel Kahane
Baedeker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baedeker
Last played on
Port Of Hamburg
Gabriel Kahane
Port Of Hamburg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Port Of Hamburg
October 1, 1939
Gabriel Kahane
October 1, 1939
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
October 1, 1939
November
Gabriel Kahane
November
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
November
Empire Liquor Mart (9127 S. Figueroa St.)
Gabriel Kahane
Empire Liquor Mart (9127 S. Figueroa St.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Empire Liquor Mart (9127 S. Figueroa St.)
Last played on
Villains (4616 Dundee Dr.)
Gabriel Kahane
Villains (4616 Dundee Dr.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Villains (4616 Dundee Dr.)
Last played on
Musso And Frank (6667 Hollywood Blvd.)
Gabriel Kahane
Musso And Frank (6667 Hollywood Blvd.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Musso And Frank (6667 Hollywood Blvd.)
Last played on
Union Station (800 N. Alameda St.)
Gabriel Kahane
Union Station (800 N. Alameda St.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Union Station (800 N. Alameda St.)
Last played on
Slumlord Crocodile (115 E. 3rd St.)
Gabriel Kahane
Slumlord Crocodile (115 E. 3rd St.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slumlord Crocodile (115 E. 3rd St.)
Last played on
Ambassador Hotel (3400 Wilshire Blvd)
Gabriel Kahane
Ambassador Hotel (3400 Wilshire Blvd)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ambassador Hotel (3400 Wilshire Blvd)
Last played on
Veda (1 Pierce Dr.)
Gabriel Kahane
Veda (1 Pierce Dr.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Veda (1 Pierce Dr.)
Last played on
Half A Box of Condoms
Gabriel Kahane
Half A Box of Condoms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Half A Box of Condoms
Last played on
Icebox
Gabriel Kahane
Icebox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Icebox
Last played on
Gabriel Kahane Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist