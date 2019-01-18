AlunaGeorge: how to make money while making music

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016p23w.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016p23w.jpg

2013-03-21T16:42:00.000Z

AlunaGeorge give some sound advice on how to earn money while trying to make it in the music business. Make sure your work leaves you the time and space to be creative.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016p262