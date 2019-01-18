AlunaGeorge
2009
AlunaGeorge are an English electronic music duo from London, consisting of singer-songwriter Aluna Francis and producer George Reid.
AlunaGeorge Performances & Interviews
'Oi mate, listen yeah!' Aluna introduces AlunaGeorge's sassy new single 'Mean What I Mean'
2016-07-16
Aluna from AlunaGeorge joins Clara Amfo on the phone from New York for #NewMusicFriday.
'Oi mate, listen yeah!' Aluna introduces AlunaGeorge's sassy new single 'Mean What I Mean'
AlunaGeorge Mini Mix
2016-04-15
British duo AlunaGeorge are back & they've taken charge of this week's Mini Mix!
AlunaGeorge Mini Mix
AlunaGeorge Alarm Call
2014-04-15
AlunaGeorge Alarm Call for Rob Da Bank
AlunaGeorge Alarm Call
AlunaGeorge chat with Target
2013-08-06
AlunaGeorge join Target to chat about the 90s and play some of their favourite 90s tracks.
AlunaGeorge chat with Target
AlunaGeorge chat to Nemone
2013-08-02
AlunaGeorge join Nemone to talk about their tour and debut album.
AlunaGeorge chat to Nemone
AlunaGeorge: Don't be scared of experimenting and collaborating
2013-04-05
AlunaGeorge tell Radio 1's Phil Taggart how, as unsigned musicians, they benefited from working with new sounds, producers and artists.
AlunaGeorge: Don't be scared of experimenting and collaborating
AlunaGeorge on their journey through the music industry
2013-03-26
AlunaGeorge talk to Phil Taggart about getting signed at the BBC Introducing Musicians' Masterclass 2013.
AlunaGeorge on their journey through the music industry
AlunaGeorge: how to make money while making music
2013-03-21
AlunaGeorge give some sound advice on how to earn money while trying to make it in the music business. Make sure your work leaves you the time and space to be creative.
AlunaGeorge: how to make money while making music
AlunaGeorge in the Live Lounge for Trevor Nelson
2012-12-10
AlunaGeorge were in the Live Lounge performing Your Drums, Your Love and Montell Jordan's This Is How We Do It.
AlunaGeorge in the Live Lounge for Trevor Nelson
AlunaGeorge Tracks
Man Down
Shakka
Man Down
Man Down
Last played on
White Noise (feat. AlunaGeorge)
Disclosure
White Noise (feat. AlunaGeorge)
White Noise (feat. AlunaGeorge)
Last played on
I'm In Control (feat. Popcaan)
AlunaGeorge
I'm In Control (feat. Popcaan)
I'm In Control (feat. Popcaan)
Last played on
What Would I Change It To (feat. AlunaGeorge)
Avicii
What Would I Change It To (feat. AlunaGeorge)
Your Drums, Your Love
AlunaGeorge
Your Drums, Your Love
Your Drums, Your Love
Last played on
To U (Instrumental) (feat. AlunaGeorge)
Skrillex
To U (Instrumental) (feat. AlunaGeorge)
To U (Instrumental) (feat. AlunaGeorge)
Last played on
Cold Blooded Creatures (feat. Bryson Tiller)
AlunaGeorge
Cold Blooded Creatures (feat. Bryson Tiller)
Cold Blooded Creatures (feat. Bryson Tiller)
Last played on
Hurting (feat. Sam Wise & AlunaGeorge)
SG Lewis
Hurting (feat. Sam Wise & AlunaGeorge)
Hurting (feat. Sam Wise & AlunaGeorge)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Hurting (feat. AlunaGeorge)
SG Lewis
Hurting (feat. AlunaGeorge)
Hurting (feat. AlunaGeorge)
Last played on
Playlists featuring AlunaGeorge
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-24T17:57:27
24
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
21:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T17:57:27
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T17:57:27
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Live Lounge: AlunaGeorge
BBC Broadcasting House
2013-07-30T17:57:27
30
Jul
2013
Live Lounge: AlunaGeorge
BBC Broadcasting House
Radio 1's Big Weekend: Derry~Londonderry
Derry-Londonderry
2013-05-24T17:57:27
24
May
2013
Radio 1's Big Weekend: Derry~Londonderry
Derry-Londonderry
