Tin Tin Out were an English electronic music duo comprising Darren Stokes and Lindsay Edwards. They remixed songs for artists such as The Corrs and Des'ree, as well as collaborating with singers such as Sheley Nelson and Emma Bunton to score top ten hits with them.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia