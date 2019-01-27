Tin Tin Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9da0f61-78df-4918-8f1b-374b01a6abda
Tin Tin Out Biography (Wikipedia)
Tin Tin Out were an English electronic music duo comprising Darren Stokes and Lindsay Edwards. They remixed songs for artists such as The Corrs and Des'ree, as well as collaborating with singers such as Sheley Nelson and Emma Bunton to score top ten hits with them.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tin Tin Out Tracks
Sort by
What Can I Do (Tin Tin Out Remix)
The Corrs
What Can I Do (Tin Tin Out Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjpz.jpglink
What Can I Do (Tin Tin Out Remix)
Last played on
Here's Where The Story Ends
Tin Tin Out
Here's Where The Story Ends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here's Where The Story Ends
Last played on
Here's Where The Story Ends (feat. Shelley Nelson)
Tin Tin Out
Here's Where The Story Ends (feat. Shelley Nelson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here's Where The Story Ends (feat. Shelley Nelson)
Last played on
What I Am
Tin Tin Out
What I Am
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh67.jpglink
What I Am
Last played on
Tin Tin Out Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist