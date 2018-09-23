Mary CostaBorn 5 April 1930
Mary Costa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1930-04-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9d831e3-90eb-4c1e-9962-93c35083ab7f
Mary Costa Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Costa (born April 5, 1930) is an American opera singer and actress, who is best known for providing the voice of Princess Aurora in the 1959 Disney film Sleeping Beauty. Costa is an operatic soprano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mary Costa Tracks
Sort by
Once Upon A Dream
Mary Costa
Once Upon A Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Once Upon A Dream
Last played on
Mary Costa Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist