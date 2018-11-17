Jack KellerBorn 11 November 1936. Died 1 April 2005
Jack Keller
1936-11-11
Jack Keller Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Walter Keller (born James Walter Keller[citation needed]; 11 November 1936 – 1 April 2005) was an American composer, songwriter and record producer. He co-wrote, with Howard Greenfield and others, several pop hits in the late 1950s and early 1960s, including "Just Between You and Me", "Everybody's Somebody's Fool", "My Heart Has a Mind of Its Own", "Venus in Blue Jeans" and "Run to Him". He also wrote the theme songs for TV series including Bewitched and Gidget, and later worked in Los Angeles – where he wrote for, and produced, The Monkees – and in Nashville.
Bewitched (1964) - TV Theme
Howard Greenfield
Bewitched (1964) - TV Theme
Bewitched (1964) - TV Theme
Bewitched
Jack Keller
Bewitched
Bewitched
Theme From Bewitched
Howard Greenfield
Theme From Bewitched
Theme From Bewitched
